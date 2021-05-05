Jordan- Queen meets with income-generating project owners at Community Centres Association

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � Her Majesty Queen Rania met with owners of income-generating projects at the Community Centres Association (CCA) in Amman on Tuesday to follow up on the progress of their small businesses.The Queen had previously met the beneficiaries who run 100 small projects across Jordan last October, and granted them additional financial support to help alleviate the pandemic's impact on their initiatives, according to a statement from Her Majesty's office.Founder of the CCA, Sari Nasser and its president, Firyal Saleh attended the meeting, where Her Majesty heard from the project owners about the progress of their businesses and the effect of last year's grants on their performance. The owners explained how the additional funds created new opportunities for increased productivity, enhanced the quality of their products, and improved their marketing and packaging efforts.The Queen stated that the pandemic's impact has not spared anyone, but has disproportionately affected some more than others.Originally implemented by the CCA, with the support of a royal grant and the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the income-generating projects cover various vocational fields including agriculture, raising livestock, handicrafts, sewing, construction and beauty treatments and services, among others. MENAFN05052021000028011005ID1102035861