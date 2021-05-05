Jordan- King meets European Council, European Commission presidents

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday held two separate meetings with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels, covering means to bolster the strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union, as well as efforts to counter COVID-19.In the two meetings, King Abdullah expressed appreciation of the EU's support for Jordan, stressing the importance of equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution among peoples to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all, according to a Royal Court statement.For his part, European Council President Michel commended Jordan's efforts in countering COVID-19, as well as ensuring that refugees in the Kingdom are included in the vaccine drive, adding that the EU is ready to enhance its cooperation with Jordan on countering the pandemic.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored that His Majesty remains one of the EU's most important partners, commending the King's diplomatic efforts in building bridges and enhancing dialogue and understanding among peoples.President von der Leyen added that Jordan is an anchor of stability in the region, saying 'you can count on us always'.Discussions at the two meetings also covered regional developments, especially the Palestinian cause and latest developments in Jerusalem.His Majesty stressed the importance of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The meeting also addressed regional and international efforts to counter terrorism and extremism within a holistic approach, and cooperation between Jordan and the EU in this regard.MENAFN05052021000028011005ID1102035859