Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth

RAMALLAH, May 5 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday killed a 16-year-old Palestinian and injured another in the West Bank city of Nablus.In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health named the victim as Saeed Ouda.It added that the injured person was shot in the back with live ammunition, but he was rushed to the hospital is now in a stable condition.Moreover, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the occupation forces have prevented medics from taking Ouda to the hospital after he was shot and kept him until he breathed his last.