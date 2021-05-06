Qatar- QU-CAM organises workshop on phase change materials for building industry

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Advanced Materials Center (CAM) at Qatar University (QU) has organized a workshop focusing on materials used in building sector such as heat insulating and heat absorbing materials resulting in the reduction of energy consumption for cooling and heating of buildings. CAM has been organizing series of lectures and workshops about the recent progress in materials and technologies development in various industrial applications, inviting experts from reputed universities and companies working in the related research areas. While commenting on the importance of the workshop, Dr. Nasser Alnuaimi, Director of Center for Advanced Materials, said 'The workshop enhances cooperation between the research sector and industrial sector in all fields, including construction. Saving energy is one of pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030. 'By organizing such workshops and conferences we can increase the importance of materials. This workshop focuses on the latest materials used in buildings as insulation materials. The hosted experts discussed the problems and challenges related to building improvement, he added. Khadija Murad, Research Assistant at QU, said: 'In this workshop, the theoretical and practical aspects of using phase-changing materials and their use in the construction sector were discussed, and the materials were discussed, such as paraffin wax, which is considered one of the most important materials that store thermal energy. The event included five lectures given by local and international experts from both academia and private sector. Prof. Igor Krupa from CAM-QU opened the workshop with a lecture on 'Shape stabilized Phase Change Materials for building industry. Dr. Mustapha Karkri from CERTES, University Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne, France, continued the workshop by a presentation entitled 'Experimental and Numerical Investigations on Thermal Properties of Concrete Containing Micro-Encapsulated Phase Change Materials. Dr. Tomas Sedlacek from Center of Polymer Systems, Tomas Bata University, Czech Republic informed about 'Rheology of polymer system as a tool for transforming ideas into commercial products. The topic dealt with the 'Latent heat storage technology for integration in building structures discussed by Prof. Milan Ostry, from Faculty of Civil Engineering, Brno University of Technology, Czech Republic. Lastly, the recent progress in 'PCM Monitoring with the gSKIN U-value measurement device was introduced by Justin Dijkstra, from greenTEG AG, Switzerland. MENAFN06052021000063011010ID1102038000