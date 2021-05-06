Saudi Hospital Workers Receive a Million Antivirus Laundry Washes

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Antibacterial washes from Tide and Ariel offer a big boost to help protect doctors, nurses and employees as they care for and treat patients million-antivirus-laundry-washes/ariel-3/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?fit=1000%2C563 & ssl=1" data-orig-size="1000,563" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta="{" aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}"="" data-image-title="ariel" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?fit=300%2C169 & ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?fit=640%2C360 & ssl=1" loading="lazy" width="300" height="169" src="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-31267 jetpack-lazy-image" data-recalc-dims="1" data-lazy-="" "https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="300%2C169" &="" ssl="1" 300w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="768%2C432" &="" ssl="1" 768w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="696%2C392" &="" ssl="1" 696w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="746%2C420" &="" ssl="1" 746w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?w="1000" &="" ssl="1" 1000w"="" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-lazy-src="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize=300%2C169 & is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" ""=""> million-antivirus-laundry-washes/ariel-3/" data-orig-file="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?fit=1000%2C563 & ssl=1" data-orig-size="1000,563" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta="{" aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"1"}"="" data-image-title="ariel" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?fit=300%2C169 & ssl=1" data-large-file="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?fit=640%2C360 & ssl=1" loading="lazy" width="300" height="169" src="https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-31267" "https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="300%2C169" &="" ssl="1" 300w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="768%2C432" &="" ssl="1" 768w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="696%2C392" &="" ssl="1" 696w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?resize="746%2C420" &="" ssl="1" 746w,="" https://i1.wp.com/mid-east.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ariel.jpg?w="1000" &="" ssl="1" 1000w"="" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-recalc-dims="1"> Saudi Arabia: Hospital workers across Saudi Arabia are benefitting from a donation roadshow of one million antivirus washes set to impact 52,000 frontline caregivers across 54 hospitals in Saudi Arabia. As Saudi hospitals continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a supply of antivirus and antibacterial products provides much-needed added protection. Bader Abbas, Marketing Director at Dr. Samir Abbas Hospital, said: 'Here at Dr Samir Abbas Hospital, we take safety precautions very seriously, especially during the pandemic. The safety of our doctors, frontliners and staff is always our top priority. Hygiene awareness has reached an all-time high during the past year, both at work and at home. We would like to thank both Ariel & Tide for providing our employees with the best of class in antivirus detergents to keep our colleagues and family members safe during these times.' In a bid to support COVID-19 relief efforts, Tide's 'Tough for the Toughest' and Ariel's 'Protect the Protectors' campaigns are supporting healthcare workers by distributing innovative anti-bacterial fabric-care products that ensure thorough cleaning from all dimensions, eliminating dirt and stains while removing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Through the campaigns, the brands seek to increase the impact they can make on the COVID-19 crisis. Twenty-two hospitals in Jeddah have hosted the brands' roadshow allowing staff to receive the donated detergent products to take home. A further 23 hospitals in Riyadh and 10 in Dammam also benefitted from the campaigns' antiviral boost. The roadshow also donated to a handful of smaller clinics in areas including Makkah, Khamis Mushait, Jubail, Al Ahsa, Medina, Yanbu and Al-Qassim. About P & G : P & G serves nearly five billion people around the world with its brands. 