Jordan- Israeli forces kill two Palestinians, injure another near Jenin-district military camp

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May 7 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces today killed two Palestinians and injured another near Salem military camp, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to security sources.They confirmed that Israeli troops opened fire towards a Palestinian vehicle in the vicinity of the camp, killing two of its passengers and critically injuring the other.The slain Palestinians were not identified, while the casualty, also not identified, was rushed to a hospital in the Israeli city of Afula.Soldiers prevented a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance from approaching the scene, forcing it to retreat at gunpoint. 07/05/2021 14:46:16 MENAFN07052021000117011021ID1102045523