Kuwait FM delivers letter from Amir to Moroccan Monarch

KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a written letter to King of Morocco Mohammad VI, which touched on the strong relations linking the countries and means to develop them.Kuwaiti State Minister for cabinet Affairs and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who is currently in Rabat, handed in the letter to Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco.