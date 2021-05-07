Jordan- Safadi calls on int'l community to stop eviction of people at Sheikh Jarrah in Palestine

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May 7 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Friday, called on the international community to stop the Israeli plans that aimed at the eviction of people at Sheikh Jarrah in Palestine.Describing the Israeli move as a crime, Safadi said in a tweet: "The Palestinians who are threatened with departure are the legitimate owners of their homes, as evidenced by official documents that Jordan delivered to the brothers in the State of Palestine."He said that Israel, as the occupying power, is obligated according to international law to protect the rights of Palestinians to their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.He welcomed the statement that was issued by France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom on Israeli settlements, which calls for ending the illegal settlement policy in the occupied West Bank.Safadi said that building and expanding settlements, confiscating lands, demolishing homes and deporting Palestinians from their homes are illegal practices that undermine the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which is a regional and international necessity. MF 07/05/2021 19:24:37 MENAFN07052021000117011021ID1102046535