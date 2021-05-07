More than 160 Palestinians injured, two seriously in Jerusalem

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 7 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Friday that the aftermath of earlier clashes that took place in Al-Aqsa Mosque after it was stormed by Israeli occupation forces and in Bab Al-Amud Square and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods, resulted in the injury of 163 Palestinians, two critically.The Society said, in a statement that 83 injuries were transferred to hospitals in the city of Jerusalem, and the other had been treated on the field.The agency added that a large number of injuries were in the face, eyes and chest, noting that it had set up a field hospital in Jerusalem due to the high number of injuries and the inability of emergency rooms in Arab hospitals to receive more wounded.For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that medical teams at Al-Maqasid Hospital in Jerusalem dealt with 83 Palestinians injuries.The ministry added in a separate statement that two were hit in the head and they were in serious condition, and three were in the eye, one of whom lost his eye, and two suffered a fractured jaw and the other injuries were minor.Earlier, hundreds of Israeli soldiers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque after the end of the sunset prayer, and fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound and gas bombs at the worshipers. (Pickup previous) nq.mb MENAFN07052021000071011013ID1102047628