Qatar- Three held for violating home quarantine pledge

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The designated authorities arrested yesterday three people for violating home quarantine requirements they committed to, following which they are legally accountable for, in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country. The arrest of the violators came in implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country, approved by health authorities represented in the Ministry of Public Health, to curb the spread of the Covid-19. The violators, who are currently being referred to the designate prosecution, are: 1- Mahmoud Mohammed Saleh Sayed 2- Fasial Khan 3- Mansour Jaber Ahmed Alaq al-Hammadi The designated authorities called on citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully commit to the Ministry of Public Health's condition, to ensure their safety and the safety of others. They added that anyone who violates the quarantine will be subject to Article no 253 of Law no 11 of 2004, provisions of Law no 17 of 1990 on communicable diseases, and Law no. 17 of 2002 on protecting society. Last updated: May 08 2021