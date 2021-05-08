Palestine Red Crescent sets field hospital in region over lack

(MENAFN)The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that the wounded people in Israeli raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque Damascus Gate of the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem increased to 205. A statement declared that eighty-eight were hospitalized in Jerusalem, as others were treated as outpatients It also declared that most of the wounds were set by rubber bullets fired by Israeli police. Palestine Red Crescent has set a field hospital in the region in light of increased injuries and lack of beds at hospitals.