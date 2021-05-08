Qatar safe from falling Chinese rocket debris: International Astronomical centre

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: According to the satellite re-entry map released by International Astronomical Center, Qatar and five other Arab countries are safe from Chinese rocket debris falling on them. In principle, according to the latest updates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Lebanon and Yemen are safe from the falling debris, stated the twitter account of the astronomy center. In another tweet, it stated that the Chinese rocket debris will pass four times over the Arab world tonight. The first being at 6:30pm over the Arabian Gulf, then at 8:03 pm over Egypt and Levant and then the third and fourth time over the North West Africa at 9:30pm and 11pm GMT. It also added that none of these are dangerous because they are outside the time of debris falling. Meanwhile China's foreign ministry said on Friday that most debris from the rocket will be burned up on re-entry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, after the US military said that what it called an uncontrolled re-entry was being tracked by US Space Command. In a tweet sent on Friday evening in the United States, the Aerospace Corporation said that the latest prediction for the re-entry of the Long March 5B rocket body by its Center for Orbital Reentry and Debris Studies (CORDS) was for eight hours on either side of 0419 GMT on Sunday. CORDS' latest "informed prediction" of the rocket body's re-entry location was given near the North Island of New Zealand, but it noted that re-entry was possible anywhere along paths covering large swathes of the globe.MENAFN08052021000063011010ID1102049405