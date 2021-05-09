Qatar to chair Arab League extraordinary meeting on Palestine

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Cairo: An extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives will take place tomorrow (Monday) at the headquarters of the Arab League to discuss Israeli crimes in occupied Al Quds. The session will be chaired by the State of Qatar. The announcement was made by Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, noting that the session will be held based on the request of the State of Palestine to discuss Israeli crimes and aggression in the occupied Al Quds against Muslim and Christian holy sites, especially the Al Aqsa mosque, as well as attacking worshipers. The session will also discuss Israeli plans to forcibly take over the homes of citizens of Al Quds, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. MENAFN09052021000063011010ID1102051397