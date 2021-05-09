Iran denounces Israel for fights with Palestinian people

(MENAFN) A report official IRNA news agency said that on Saturday, May. 8, the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the Israeli police for a drive at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, which wounded hundreds in fights. An overall of 205 Palestinian people and 17 Israeli police officers were wounded in fights at the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound on Friday evening, after a decision that forced Palestinian people to leave their houses on land claimed by Israeli settlers. Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, condemned the Israeli police drive as a "war crime." Iran, Khatibzadeh further said, requests to the United Nations and other related international organizations to "fulfill their definite duty" in tackling the clashes.