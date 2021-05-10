Syria denounces Israel�s actions against Palestinian people in East Jerusalem

(MENAFN) The state news agency SANA said that on Sunday, May. 9 the Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced Israeli actions against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem. The evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem by the Israel�s authorities and settlers against the Palestinian people are "sinful aggression," noted the ministry. It added that Israel and its settlers destabilize the international law and their actual actions are considered by the Syrian administration as a "brazen and vicious aggression against the armless Palestinians." It noted: "Syria stresses the importance of preserving the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people based on the international law principles and the UN resolutions relevant to the Palestinian Cause."