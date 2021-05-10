2 rockets by Gaza militants target southern Israel

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, May. 9 militants in the Gaza Strip launched two rockets at southern Israel, amidst escalation of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. One of the rockets was halted by the Israeli Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, said an Israeli military representative in a report. The report did not give details on the other rocket. The assaults set off sirens in the southern city of Ashkelon and in the locales neighboring the Gaza Strip. The rockets were launched a little after Israel declared it completely shut Gaza's offshore fishing area, noting the procedure was an answer to the inflammable balloons fired from Gaza.