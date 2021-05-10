Monday’s events serve as a Middle East reality check, showing that no Israeli government can avoid diplomatic and security issues, even if it really wants to.Full Article
The ‘change coalition’ gets a Middle East reality check - analysis
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A Friend To All Is A Friend To None: Russian Strategy in The Middle East – Analysis
By Jason Hamilton, Rosemarie Wilde, and Jason Wimberly*
Since the start of the Arab Spring, Russia has sought increased..
Eurasia Review