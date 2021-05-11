First day of Eid Al Fitr on Thursday in Qatar

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that Thursday, May 13, 2021, is the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr in Qatar. This came in an announcement on Qatar TV by the committee headed by its chairman Sheikh Dr Thaqil Al Shammari, following a meeting today at the headquarters of the ministry. The Peninsula wishes all our readers Eid Mubarak. In its statement, the Crescent Sighting Committee said it held its meeting Tuesday evening, Ramadan 29, 1442 AH, corresponding to May 11, 2021 to sight the crescent of Shawwal month, and prove the testimony of who sees it. The Committee said the crescent sighting was not confirmed tonight. As a result, Wednesday, May 12, 2020, will be the last day of Ramadan and Thursday will be the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr.MENAFN11052021000063011010ID1102065469