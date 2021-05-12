MME prepares Eid Al Fitr prayer grounds

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) represented by the General Cleanliness Department has readied prayer grounds for Eid Al Fitr prayer congregation. The field teams from the Department supported by equipment launched a countrywide campaign to wash and clean out Eid prayer grounds across the country, said the Ministry in a statement. The campaign covered Eid Al Fitr prayer grounds in all municipalities located in Doha, Al Khor and Al Zakhira, Al Shamal, Al Wakra, Al Daayen, Al Sheehaniya, Umm Salal and Al Rayyan. The Ministry of Municipality and Environment urged citizens and expatriates to cooperate with teams for operation and follow up at the General Cleanliness Department to maintain hygiene fields, yards, public places by throwing wastes in the designated garbage bins. MENAFN12052021000063011010ID1102068353