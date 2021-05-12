Hamad Medical Corporation operating hours during Eid Al Fitr holiday

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced the operating hours of its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. In the same Twitter post, HMC also stated that the drive-through vaccination centers located at Lusail and Al Wakra will continue to operate during the holiday. Its working hours will be from 1pm to 12 pm with the last entry at 11pm. The list of its services and their timings during the Eid Al Fitr holiday are as follows: - The Trauma and Emergency Center continues to operate throughout the 24-hour holiday period as normal. - The Pediatric Emergency Centers will also remain open 24-hours day, seven days a week for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14 years. - The Ambulance Service will continue to operate 24-hours day, seven days a week for people requiring emergency medical assistance - The Nesma’ak call center will be closed from Wednesday 12 May to Friday 14 May in observance if Eid Al Fitr will reopen on Saturday May 15 at 10am. - The Urgent Consultation Service will be closed 12 to 14 May and reopenon Saturday 15 May 8am to 3pm. - The National Mental Health Helpline will close to 12 to 14 May and reopen on 15 May from 9am to 7pm. - The Pharmacy Home Delivery Service will be closed 12 to 14 May and reopen on 15 May from 8am to 2pm. - The drive-through vaccination centers at Lusail and Al Wakra will continue to operate throughout the holiday from 1pm to 12pm with the last entry at 11pm. - HMC's Blood Donor Centers will be closed from Wednesday 12 May until Friday 14 May and will re-open Saturday 15 May from 12pm to 8pm. - The Temporary donor centers at Msheireb and Souq Waqif will also be closed and re-open Saturday 15 May from 4pm to 8pm.MENAFN12052021000063011010ID1102071605