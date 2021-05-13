An organisation run by a student who called Jews “communists” and “Bolsheviks” at a Hanukkah party that featured Poland’s chief rabbi will be given $50,000 by the Polish government.Full Article
Polish government to give $50,000 to nationalist website
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Poland to fund nationalist website headed by student who made antisemitic comments
The Polish government will give $50,000 to an organization led by a student who was suspended from the University of Warsaw over..
Haaretz