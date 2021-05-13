Amir and Father Amir perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer with citizens at the Al-Wajbah praying area this morning. The Eid prayer was also performed by HH the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Amir; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani; HE Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council, and a number of their Excellencies sheikhs and members of the Shura Council and a number of their Excellencies ambassadors and heads Diplomatic missions in the country took part in the prayer. Sheikh Dr. Thaqeel Sayer Al-Shammari, a judge at the Court of Cassation and a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, delivered the Eid sermon in which he recalled the blessing of God to his worshipers on such a day as he made it a feast for the people of Islam, after completing fasting and qiyaam. The Sheikh also demonstrated in his sermon the importance of gratitude to God and that it is one of the most important places of worship for which the believers are rewarded, calling on the congregation of worshipers to increase their gratitude to God for the blessing of faith, and for the blessing of security, stability and reassurance. His eminence also called for the unification of the nation to stand up to lift injustice and aggression from Al-Aqsa Mosque, and support the oppressed. The prayer was held amid precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19). MENAFN13052021000063011010ID1102073535