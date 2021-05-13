Israel and Palestinian Islamist groups plunged this week into their fiercest round of fighting since 2014.Full Article
ICC prosecutor warns against crimes in Israel-Palestinian violence
War crimes court concerned over violence in West Bank - prosecutor
The ICC prosecutor in March announced an official investigation into possible war crimes committed in the Palestinian Territories.
I.C.C. Is Watching Israeli-Palestinian Violence for War Crimes
The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor said she was watching the escalation of violence in the West Bank, East..
