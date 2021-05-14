Free zones make Qatar less import-dependent

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Director of Customs Air Cargo and Private Airports, Ahmed Al Khanji, disclosed that the Free Zones in Ras Bu Funtas, Umm Al Houl, and Al Karaana would support Qatar’s economy to become less importdependent. The free zones aim to attract international companies to Qatar by providing them with business-friendly incentives. In the General Authority of Customs monthly newsletter, Al Khanji added that the free zone’s customs department handles imported goods to the companies to reduce customs procedures and then authorize the entry of these goods into or out of the area. ''The Free Zones Authority in the country was established by Emiri decree to establish three free zones in the country, namely (Ras Bufontas, Umm Al Houl, and Al Karaana) to support the national economy and attract international companies to invest in them, by providing incentives for them, so that Qatar becomes a pioneer in light, medium and heavy industries. Qatar will also become an exporting country instead of being an importing country,” Al Khanji said. ''All categories of investors can benefit from these free zones if they establish small or medium factories or to take advantage of the warehouses which the free Zones’ Authority leases to investors at nominal prices. All types of goods can be deposited in the free zones without paying customs duties,” Ahmed Al Khanji added. According to its monthly newsletter, the GAC released 312,534 customs declarations in April, higher than last month’s total. The Authority completed 288,819 declarations in the air customs department, while the maritime customs made 23,274 declarations. According to the newsletter, India retained its position as the top exporting country. The United States of America displaced China as the leading importing country. In April, the GAC made 119 seizures, with its largest seizure being 1,139gm of marijuana. It took the Authority one hour to process 98% of customs declarations. At the same time, the Environmental Protection Reserves & Wildlife Department remained the Best Government agency in ‘time of release’ with an average release time of three hours. The GAC also transferred 25,064 declarations to other government agencies.MENAFN14052021000063011010ID1102079790