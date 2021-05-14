Eid Al Fitr celebrated under COVID-19 precautions

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Citizens and expatriates in Qatar yesterday celebrated Eid Al Fitr with fervour and joy, following the preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The day began with rushing to mosques and prayer grounds in the early morning to offer Eid Al Fitr prayer. The Mosques Management Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs desginated 1,028 mosques and grounds for Eid prayer congregations. The worshippers, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, offered Eid Al Fit in the mosques and prayer grounds of their respective localities. Officials and security personnel from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and volunteers from Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) helped in implementing COVID-19 measures like maintaining social distancing. The worshippers were also instructed to put on their face masks and avoid shaking hands and hugging while greeting their family members and friends. The decision to not allow women and children to offer Eid Al Fitr prayer in mosques and prayer grounds because of COVID-19 pandemic helped create enough spaces to maintain social distancing. The worshippers lauded the wise decision of the authorities concerned, expressing their happiness to offer Eid Al Fitr prayers in grounds despite the pandemic. ''Last year, I offered Eid Al Ftr prayer at my home with my family because of COVID-19 r e s t r i c t i o n s . A p a r t from satisfaction and religious obligation, one of the major benefits of offering Eid prayer in prayer grounds is that it enables to meet old friends and colleagues,” Abu Abdullah, an Indian national who has been living in Qatar from decades told The Peninsula. Abu Abdullah who came yesterday to Eid Al Fitr prayer ground of Freej Bin Mahmoud with his two sons said that he rejoiced to see his old friends. Speaking of his plan to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, a Pakistani national, Ahmad Saeed, said he will celebrate the day with his family. ''Since we are unable to invite or visit our extended families, relatives and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will celebrate this Eid at home with family members,” said Saeed. He said he will celebrate Eid with relative and friends in Qatar and those in home country virtually through video conference. After Eid Al Fitr prayer worshippers rushed to sweet shops and bakeries to buy traditional sweets and cakes. Many people planned to cook their favourite traditional foods to enjoy Eid Al Fitr vacation with families and roommates.MENAFN14052021000063011010ID1102079789