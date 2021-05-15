Eleven Palestinians were reported killed and 150 were injured out of some 5,000 Palestinians who participated in violent demonstrations meant to show solidarity with Hamas and the Gaza Strip.Full Article
Thousands gather in northern Israel for Nakba Day protests
