Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,321 Covid-19 cases, 1,302 recoveries, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,321 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,302 recoveries and 3 deaths. The new cases were detected through 161,182 additional tests. More than 46.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far. The total number of cases in UAE as on May 15 are 544,931, while total recoveries stand at 525,080. The death toll rises to 1,629. The UAE has now recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases to date this year. Medical experts said the development, coming just after the holy month of Ramadan, and recovery on track. Travellers from the UAE and Oman will starting today (May 15) until May 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday. The new rule also covers all other passengers ''with travel history to these two countries within the last fourteen (14) days preceding arrival". Meanwhile, the World Health Organization issued a grim warning on Friday that the , as Japan extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped. ''We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.