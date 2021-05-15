Shura Council Speaker discusses Israeli aggression on Gaza with Turkish Assembly Speaker

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Speaker of the Shura Council HE Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud received a phone call today from Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey HE Mustafa Sentop. During the call, they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. Talks focused on the latest developments of the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian citizens in the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories, the occupation forces' violations of the sanctity of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, plans for the forced displacement of Palestinian citizens from Jerusalem, and the role of parliament in stopping the Israeli aggression and protecting the Palestinian people.MENAFN15052021000063011010ID1102084412