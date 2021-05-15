Close to 52% of adults in Qatar have taken at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Qatar has crossed 2 million vaccine doses milestone today. The Ministry of Public Health has announced that the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program reached the significant milestone today with 51.9 percent of adults in Qatar having now received at least one vaccine dose. To date, 2,002,018 doses have been administered since the start of the programme, with 1,177,725 people having received at least one vaccine dose, while 36.4 percent of the adult population already received the two doses. ''Play your part in enabling life to return towards normal by getting vaccinated when it is your turn,” urged MoPH. The Ministry of Public Health has also recently announced that all people aged 30 and above will be eligible to receive the vaccine after the Eid holidays. It also extended the validity for quarantine exemption of all vaccines administered in Qatar from the previously approved six months to nine months (except for six specific countries). The inclusion of people aged 30 and above in national vaccination program will further increase number of vaccinated people in the country giving mass protection to society. Meanwhile, children aged from 12 to 15 years are to be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Qatar. Parents will be able to register their children to take the vaccine through the Ministry of Public Health website (www.moph.gov.qa) from tomorrow (Sunday), after which they will be contacted by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC). Offering the vaccine to 12-15-year-olds in Qatar will help to ensure a return to greater normality when the school year starts this coming September.MENAFN15052021000063011010ID1102084410