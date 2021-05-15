The clashes come amid heightened violence in the West Bank and within Israel as part of tensions surrounding Gaza and Jerusalem.Full Article
IDF soldier injured, 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank unrest
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Six Palestinians said shot dead by IDF troops in West Bank clashes
Jerusalem Post
Protestors in Lebanon crossed into Israel on Friday afternoon at the same time as hundreds of people in Jordan attempted to reach..
-
Israel pounds Gaza as US envoy arrives for talks
MENAFN.com
-
West Bank violence, Gaza air strikes as Palestinian toll mounts
MENAFN.com
-
7 Palestinians killed in the West Bank after clashes with Israeli forces, officials say
Business Insider
-
Fears of ''full-scale war'' amid deadly Israel-Palestinian clashes
MENAFN.com
More coverage
Israel Sends Ground Troops Into Gaza
Eurasia Review
In an escalation of violence in the region, Israel said early Friday that it had sent ground troops into Gaza.
"IDF air..