Qatar University observes International Family Day

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) marked International Family Day, celebrated annually on May 15, to honour the importance of families. The theme for this year is ''Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of all." On this occasion, several professors from QU shared their opinions about the importance of families and their role in the society. Dr Fatima Ali Hussein al-Kubaisi, head of the Department of Social Sciences, said: ''QU, as a national academic institution, sheds light on the role of a family in society every year, by conducting classes for students about families. These classes explain the importance of their role." ''The research centres at QU are concerned with various family issues. Many professors at QU studied various family issues from different aspects, and they get a family scholarship from Doha International Family Institute," she added. Dr Mohamed Khalaf, lecturer of social work, said: ''We place more value on family since it is regarded as the most important pillar in the construction of a community. In order to solve contemporary family issues, the international community has also encouraged community organisations to use selective scientific models. This demonstrates that the international and national visions of caring for the family and offering all necessary care and support are compatible." ''Due to the significance of the family as the key building block of society and the first space in which the basic features of an individual's personality and inclinations are created, the rights of the family are well expressed in various religious and positive laws," said Dr Chedli Baya Chatti, lecturer of sociology. Dr Mahmoud Radwan, lecturer of social work, added: ''The family is at the heart of society, and it is on it that society's cohesion and growth are based. In the age of new technology and globalisation, the family faces numerous challenges, including social challenges such as weak family ties and connectivity, as well as the problem of social isolation. In addition to the obvious separation between family members and the unhealthy interest in video games that has become a dangerous epidemic that leads to a lack of responsibility, there is a relationship disorder between spouses and children."