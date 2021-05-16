Hamas leader�s home struck by Israel�s airstrikes on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, May. 15 houses and apartments in the Gaza Strip, comprising the home of a Hamas leader, were struck and demolished as Israel knocked the region with air raids. Amongst the targets was the house of Yehya Sinwar, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) leader in the Gaza Strip, noted observes and local sources. There was no further information regarding the Hamas chief, whereas informed sources stated he wasn't in his house when the building was destroyed. His brother�s home, Mohammed Sinwar, was also destroyed with almost 15 airstrikes.