Iraq lifts curfew, enforces partial lockdown

(MENAFN) The Iraqi authorities have canceled the set up 10-day full curfew put into action to control the increasing coronavirus cases, substituting it with a partial lockdown. Iraq�s authorities earlier made a decision to intensify coronavirus-linked restrictive procedures, comprising a full lockdown from May 12 to 22. Malls, restaurants, cafes, and other public facilities were demanded to be shut down. A day after the full lockdown came into action on Wednesday, a report by the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety noted that the committee made a decision to alleviate the measures and substitute the full lockdown with a partial one to ease the inoculation drive. A report of the Ministry of Health demonstrates that the daily count of civilians taking vaccines before Wednesday surpassed 21,000, while fell sharply to 8,774 on Thursday and 3,825 on Friday, apparently because of the lockdown and the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.