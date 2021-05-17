MOPH explains steps to register 12-15 year olds for Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Ministry of Public Health reminded parents that children aged 12 to 15 years can now be registered to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine through the Ministry of Public Health website To register children for the vaccine parents need to visit the MOPH vaccination registration site and choose the option to register children. Then one will be required to enter their child’s QID, this will generate a passcode on the mobile number under which the child’s QID is registered to complete the process. Following registration, the parent of the registered child will receive an SMS from the PHCC team to confirming appointment date and time.MENAFN17052021000063011010ID1102091857