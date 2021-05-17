Jordan, Cyprus FMs talk about attempts to stop Israeli violence against Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, May. 16 the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides talked about the Israeli-Palestinian issue and the ways to stop "illegal" Israeli violence against Gaza Strip. Jordan�s Foreign Ministry noted in a report that at an assembly in Amman, they stressed the necessity for constant organizing intended for solving regional catastrophes and accomplishing security and stability, while voicing eagerness to boost bilateral collaboration in several fields. Safadi noted that the basic issue is the necessity to apply a real international effort to protect the Palestinian people and defend the region from historical consequences of prolonged tensions and breaches against Gaza. Describing the condition in Gaza as "very dangerous," he advised the world community to assume its responsibility to push the Israeli side to halt its violence that brings the region toward more escalation and fight.