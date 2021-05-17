Battle Between Israel And Hamas Enters 2nd Week, Gaza Tunnels Targeted
The battle between Israel and Hamas shows little sign of letting up. Militant rocket fire into Israel continues as do Israeli air strikes.Full Article
Israeli warplanes launched a fresh round of massive airstrikes in Gaza, bombing more than nine miles of Hamas’ tunnel system in..
An Israeli air raid in Gaza City has killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, in the deadliest single strike since the..