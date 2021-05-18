208 killed, at least 1.500 wounded in week of Israeli-Palestinian fighting

(MENAFN) On Monday, May. 17 UN humanitarians stated that 208 persons lost their lives and 1,500 as a minimum were wounded in a week of Israeli-Palestinian fighting. A number of 198 people were killed - comprising 58 children - and 1,300 wounded in seven days of bombardments by Israel, concluding at noon local time, stated the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel said in a report that 10 people died and hundreds more were wounded by Palestinian rocket assaults carried out from Gaza. Concentrating its report on the toll to Palestinian people, the humanitarians noted over 42,000 displaced people are reaching out for defense in 50 schools over Gaza operated by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees recognized as UNRWA. Quoting the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing, OCHA said in a report that 94 buildings demolished and 285 housing units harshly damaged and ended uninhabitable. The humanitarian partner Shelter Cluster stated over 2,500 people are homeless.