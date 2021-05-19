Recent hike in COVID-19 cases temporary: Official

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital, Dr. Yousef Al Maslamani, has said that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases was due to the Eid Al Fitr celebrations. Speaking during an Al Rayan TV programme yesterday, Dr. Al Maslamani said the increase in cases would hopefully be temporary and if that is the case then the lifting of restrictions will commence from May 28. ''The adherence to COVID-19 measures should continue, so we can start phase 1 of gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions from May 28 as per the schedule,” said Dr. Al Maslamani. ''The gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions depends on the compliance of the big majority of the population with preventive measures. This will reduce the infection rate.” He urged people to keep adhering strictly to the preventive and precautionary measures to help decrease the cases of infection and return to normal life. On May 9, the government announced phased easing of COVID-19 restrictions from May 28. The gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions will span four phases, each phase taking place after three weeks. Phase one will begin on May 28, 2021. The second, third, and fourth phases will start on June 18, July 9, and July 30 respectively. According to the earlier announcement, the dates can change as per shifts in indicators of the pandemic and people’s compliance with preventive measures. Among the main reopening steps include blended learning in schools with 30 percent capacity from May 28. Nurseries and childcare centres will reopen at a maximum capacity of 30 percent in phase 1, while in phase 3, children will be allowed in shopping malls. Beaches will be opened with a capacity of 30 percent in phase 1. In phase 2, the capacity of employees at workplaces will be increased to 80 percent. In phase 3, play areas and exercise equipment will be opened for the public. Barbershops and hairdressers will also be allowed to reopen with a maximum capacity of 30 percent, and for vaccinated clients. MENAFN19052021000063011010ID1102098817