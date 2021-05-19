Safadi, Greek FM review efforts towards de-escalation in Palestinian territories

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to discuss recent events in the occupied Palestinian territories and the efforts exerted towards an international action capable of stopping illegal Israeli attacks and violations in Jerusalem, the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.During their meeting, the two ministers agreed on that there is no alternative to the two-state solution that is in accordance with international law and UN resolutions aiming to achieve peace and resolve the conflict, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.In this regard, Safadi expressed appreciation of Greece's supportive stance to the two-state solution.Safadi added that de-escalation requires an end to the aggression on Gaza Strip and the illegal Israeli attacks and violations in the West Bank and Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, highlighting that the Israeli unilateral, provocative steps, which include building and expanding settlements, and forcibly displacing residents from their homes, undermine the two-state solution.Safadi held Israel, as the occupying power, responsible for the escalation and its dangerous repercussions in the occupied Palestinian territories, which push the entire region towards more tension and violence.Safadi emphasised that achieving a just and comprehensive peace can only be materialised when Palestinians obtain their full legitimate rights, foremost of which is the right to an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the June 4, 1967 lines.Both ministers reviewed regional crises and ways to achieve security and stability, stressing their mutual eagerness to enhance coordination and cooperation to bolster both bilateral relations and tripartite relations with Cyprus as part of the Kingdom's partnership with the EU.Similarly, Safadi received a phone call on Tuesday from Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and reviewed efforts made to stop the dangerous escalation in Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.The visit of the Greek foreign minister to the Kingdom and the Dutch foreign minister's phone call come in the context of Jordan's continuous joint work with the EU foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to mobilise international efforts leading to de-escalation and stopping illegal Israeli provocative practices in the Palestinian territories.MENAFN19052021000028011005ID1102101058