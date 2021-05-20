MME celebrates World Bee Day

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) participated in the celebration of the World Bee Day, which falls on May 20 of each year, and is organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The participation of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, represented by the Department of Agricultural Affairs, in the celebration came within the framework of the concern to protect and preserve bees, as the Ministry launched the national honey bee project that aims to protect the bee community and its components, and the idea is to distribute beehives and apiaries requirements to the producing farms, and to supervise them to spread and localize bee honey production in Qatari farms, it also aims to protect bees and work to increase their reproduction and the production of honey of various kinds. On this occasion, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment called on the owners of farms to work to preserve bees, stressing their readiness to face any risks threatening the Qatari apiaries.MENAFN20052021000063011010ID1102106482