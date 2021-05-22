Qatar''s diplomatic efforts for Gaza ceasefire lauded

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) New York/DOHA: Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Antonio Guterres has praised the State of Qatar’s efforts that contributed to reaching ceasefire between Gaza Strip and Israel. The UN chief welcomed the ceasefire declared between Gaza and Israel, following 11 days of rocket and air attacks, which led to deaths, and offered his deepest condolences to the victims of violence and their families, saying: ''I commend Egypt and Qatar for the efforts carried out, in close coordination with the UN, to help restore calm to Gaza and Israel”, the UN chief added, calling on all sides to observe the ceasefire. Guterres said it was essential for the wider international community to work with the UN, to develop ''an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery, that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions.” He stressed that leaders in Israel and Palestine had a responsibility ''beyond the restoration of calm, to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict". He described Gaza as an ''integral part of the future Palestinian State” saying no effort should be spared to bring about ‘real national reconciliation that ends the division'. Guterres underscored the UN's ''deep commitment” to working with Israelis and Palestinians, and with all international and regional partners, including through the Middle East Quartet, ‘to return to the path of meaningful negotiations to end the occupation and allow for the realisation of a two-State solution on the basis of the 1967 lines, UN resolutions, international law and mutual agreements'. Asked what he thought the next step should be, the Secretary-General said that stabilising the ceasefire was the immediate priority, in addition to the need for a strong humanitarian aid and recovery programme for Gaza and the resumption and revitalisation of the peace process in order to reach a two-state solution. United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has also commended Qatar’s efforts for the truce. ''I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza & Israel. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims of the violence & their loved ones. I commend Egypt & Qatar for the efforts carried out, in close contact with the UN, to help restore calm. The work of building Palestine can start,” he said in a tweet. Like the United Nations, the European Union has also appreciated Qatar’s efforts for ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said in a statement that the European Union welcomes the announced ceasefire bringing to an end the violence in and around Gaza. ''We commend Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this. ''We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days. As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable. The EU is ready to fully support Israeli and Palestinian authorities in these efforts,” the statement said.MENAFN22052021000063011010ID1102113978