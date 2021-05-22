Turkish Airlines eases passenger experience among Coronavirus pandemic

(MENAFN)National flag carrier Turkish Airlines started trials of a digital health wallet app to ease the passenger experience among the Coronavirus pandemic. Via the IATA Travel Pass, "Turkish Airlines passengers will be able to create a digital passport, receive test and vaccination certificates, and verify that they possess the sufficient requirements for their route, and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel," stated the carrier. It further declared that Turkish Airlines aim to load travel document checks throughout its entire flight network once infrastructure work is implemented. The initiatives are planned to reduce uncertainties in the Coronavirus time and be part of passenger satisfaction.