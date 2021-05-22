Registration opens for HBKU TII''s summer language programs

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Language Center at the Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII), part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), has opened registration for its summer 2021 language courses, which will run from May 30 to June 30. Courses open to adults, children, and youth are Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), French, German - in partnership with the Goethe-Institut Gulf Region, Portuguese, and Spanish. Additionally, adults can also learn Italian, Japanese, English, and Korean. Classes will be offered online at flexible timings. The Language Center at TII designs its programs to offer an immersive and enriching cultural experience. Students are taught by qualified language professionals through carefully planned lessons, up-to-date methodologies and technologies, and a variety of formats to develop all four skills; speaking, listening, reading, and writing. As part of the immersive experience, students are taught entirely in the foreign language. Dr. Nima Nazari, Director of the Language Center, TII, said: ''We are excited to welcome language enthusiasts this summer, and offer them this opportunity to improve their fluency in the language of their choice. Whether for personal enrichment or professional purposes, our summer 2021 classes are a pathway to explore countries and cultures by learning their language. In a uniquely diverse country like Qatar, proficiency in multiple languages is a valuable asset for anyone hoping to strengthen their cross-cultural understanding.” The summer courses offered by TII’s Language Center further the institute’s mission to provide world-class foreign language education that enables learners to acquire a language in its cultural context. Registration closes on May 27. For more information on the Youth and Children’s Language Courses: visit www.tii.qa/kc; and for information on the Adults Language Courses visit: www.tii.qa/lc MENAFN22052021000063011010ID1102114008