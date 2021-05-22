Alene pulled off a polished, flawless performance of "Set Me Free," which she sang with charm, personality and high energy and once again she managed to hit the highest note ever sung at Eurovision.Full Article
Italy's band, Maneskin, wins Eurovision, Israel's Eden Alene finishes 17th
