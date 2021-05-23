Nuclear monitoring deal between Iran, IAEA has expired, says top lawmaker
Published
The IAEA said this week it was in talks with Tehran on how to proceed with the monitoring dealFull Article
Published
The IAEA said this week it was in talks with Tehran on how to proceed with the monitoring dealFull Article
Iran says it is showing "good faith" while talks on saving a nuclear accord continue in Vienna.
A three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog expired on Saturday, Iran's parliament speaker..
Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had..