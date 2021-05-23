QU SESRI survey to explore awareness and attitudes towards COVID-19

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Social and Economic Survey Research Institute (SESRI) at Qatar University is conducting a COVID-19 survey to update the knowledge about Qatari nationals and resident expatriates’ awareness and attitudes towards COVID-19. The research will be done randomly over the phone with a sample size of 2,100 selected citizens and residents. The month-long survey will conclude on May 30. In an interview with The Peninsula, Professor Abdoulaye Diop, Research Professor and Manager of SESRI’s Research Department, and the project lead said the survey is part of the Qatar Semi-Annual Survey (QSAS). He is assisted by Dr. Kien T. Le and Dr. Salma Khaled. Qatari nationals and resident expatriates (white-collar and blue-collar expatriates) 18 years of age or older are eligible to participate in this survey. Interviews are conducted by trained and experienced interviewers from the Social and Economic Survey Research Institute (SESRI) using social distancing protocols in the Call Center or the remote interviewing system developed by SESRI IT,” Prof. Diop said. ''QSAS provides valuable information to decision-makers, politicians, scholars, and students about the general mood of the residents of Qatar. This wave of the QSAS aims to update our knowledge about Qatari nationals and resident expatriates’ awareness and attitudes towards COVID-19. It is a follow-up to the previous COVID-19 awareness survey conducted in March 2020. The sample is about 2,100 (700 Qatari nationals, 700 white-collar expatriates, and 700 blue-collar expatriates),” he added. The survey would cover vaccinated and non-vaccinated people to get a clear picture of the virus trend. ''The survey covers potential respondents at different stages of vaccination – fully vaccinated people (people who have already received both doses); people who are partially vaccinated (people who received their first dose and awaiting the second one); people who are registered and waiting for an appointment, and those not vaccinated,” Prof. Diop added. In March last year, at the start of the pandemic, SESRI surveyed awareness of the new COVID-19 disease. The findings helped the government and the health sector implement policies that helped Qatar manage the virus better. Qatar’s COVID-19 response has been widely hailed in the region and globally for its proactive measure, quarantine polices and vaccination programme. The survey will provide information for a better understanding of the attitudes of Qatari nationals and resident expatriates about COVID-19 measures taken in Qatar to control the spread of the virus, including the vaccination efforts. The survey also asks questions about the impact of the virus at the individual and household levels, including effects on health, finances, education, and working environment. Respondents are also asked about their attitudes towards the vaccine. MENAFN23052021000063011010ID1102118341