Hellenic Air Force Participating in Falcon Eye 2 Drill Maneuvers Arrives in Tabuk

Tabuk, May 25, 2021, SPA -- Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighter jets arrived today at King Faisal Air Base in the northern sector to participate in Falcon Eye 2 Drill Maneuvers, which will be carried out during the current month. Commander of King Faisal Air Base in the Northern Sector, the drill commander, Major General Pilot, Nasser bin Saeed Al-Qahtani confirmed that the exercise comes within the framework of military cooperation between the two friendly countries. The drill aims to develop the skills of air and technical crews and to support their readiness and to exchange experiences in all fields.