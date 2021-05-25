Ministry of Industry: 83 New Factories Licensed in April

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, May 24, 2021, SPA -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has revealed, through its monthly industrial report that a total of 83 industrial licenses were issued in April, 2021, with a capital of SAR1.578 billion, compared with 12 licenses issued in the same period last year. The report issued by the National Center for Industrial Information, also said that the number of operating industrial facilities has reached 10,029 by the end of April with investments valuing more than SAR1.133 trillion. The industrial sector has created around 1,049 job opportunities for Saudis during this month with the number of expatriate workers entering the sector reaching nearly 4,427, according to the report which also indicated that the national investment constituted 93% of the newly licensed industrial ventures. Data also showed that small-sized factories constituted around 90% of the licenses granted for the new industrial ventures across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 29, 25 and 12 of them were established in Riyadh, Eastern and Makkah regions respectively. According to the report, 19% of the newly issued licenses were granted to 16 food manufacturers followed by 11 nonmetallic mineral product manufacturers. A total of 41 factories began production last month, with a growth rate of 5% compared to the previous month and a growth of 200%, compared to the same month last year, the report said, adding that the volume of investment in new factories that started production this month has reached SR1.13 billion with food products and chemical manufacturers topping the list with 6 factories each. --SPA 14:08 LOCAL TIME 11:08 GMT 0020 MENAFN25052021000078011016ID1102132492