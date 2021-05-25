Ministry of Health: Double Coronavirus'' Effect for the Elderly, those with Chronic Diseases, Immunization Important for Their Safety

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, May 25, 2021, SPA -- The Ministry of Health pointed out here today that the effect of the Coronavirus doubles for many folds for the elderly and those with chronic diseases, subsequently, immunization is an important step to protect them and decrease the risk of the infection. On the other hand, it announced that as many as 1,389 new confirmed infections were reported against 912 recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 9,593, including 1348 in critical conditions, in the last 24-hour. The tally of infections in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stood at 443,460 against 426,589 recoveries, while the fatalities rose to 7278 as 14 deaths were reported. As many as 89182 lab tests have been conducted, too. --SPA 17:09 LOCAL TIME 14:09 GMT 0027 MENAFN25052021000078011016ID1102133082