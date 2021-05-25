Amir sends condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of HRH Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud. The Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thanisent also sent cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.MENAFN25052021000063011010ID1102135169